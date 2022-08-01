 Skip to main content
Honolulu Parks and Recreation debuts online payment feature for program registration

  • Updated
hoomaluhia botanical gardens

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Parks and Recreation will unveil the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) in August, that allows for online payments for fall program registrations. 

Online registrations begin Monday, Aug. 22, for District I and II, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, for Districts III-V.

