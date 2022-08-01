Honolulu Parks and Recreation debuts online payment feature for program registration

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Parks and Recreation will unveil the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) in August, that allows for online payments for fall program registrations.
Online registrations begin Monday, Aug. 22, for District I and II, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, for Districts III-V.
Walk-in accommodations will also be accepted.
Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards are the only accepted payment forms.
“We are so excited to provide our communities with more accessible ways of connecting with your City parks and the excellent programs offered there,” said DPR Director Laura H. Thielen. “The progression of the PROS system since its launch at the onset of the pandemic has been a testament to the collaboration between DPR and DIT. We are very grateful for their support, and for the patience of the community as we carefully introduced this system into various aspects of DPR’s programming.”
Labor Day Weekend activities include archery, basketball, crafts, dodgeball, gymnastics, Zumba, and more.
Interested parties can set up an HNL account before registrations here.
Honolulu Botanical Garden registrations will be announced in mid-August via the Honolulu Botanical Gardens and DPR social media feeds (Instagram and Facebook). Registration for those activities is separate and at different times from the above timetable.