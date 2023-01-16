Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served.
Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
Entries can have landscape or portrait orientation, but must be made on an 8.5” x 11” piece of white or colored paper using ink, crayons, pastels, and/or paints. Drawings may not be computer enhanced/generated and may not use cut-outs. Limit one entry per student. Please include the student artists’ name, grade level, school, park location or island from which they are submitting, and information on their teacher or park director (name, phone number and email address). This information can be included in the official entry form, which is required for all submitted artwork.
Click here to access the entry form, and for entry details.
First, second, and third place winners in three grade categories, K-4, 5-8, and 9-12, will be chosen by a panel of judges based on their artwork’s appeal, originality, and effectiveness in conveying the message. Winning artists will receive prizes and their artwork will be celebrated in various forms.
The 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina). Details will be released at a later time.
