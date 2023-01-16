 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Day poster Contest

1st place winning posters from the 2022 contest. (Artists from left to right) Camille Quindica, Koa Shirota Waro, LaMya Fleeton  

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served.

Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred