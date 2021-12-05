Honolulu officials release instructions for dealing with disaster as ‘Kona Low’ flooding looms

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Flooding and severe weather from a “Kona Low” storm system could impact Oahu and the threat is expected to last through Dec. 7, the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday.
The storm system has the potential to drop “catastrophic” amounts of rain, the NWS said, with deep tropical moisture capable of producing widespread 10 to 15 inches of rain with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches.
The heavy rains could also cause road closures and property damage, Honolulu City and County officials said.
“We are closely tracking the storm and coordinating with the various city, state, and federal officials to help keep the public safe,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “Because this storm has potential for significant flooding, high winds and thunderstorms we want people to be prepared and stay off the roads if possible during the storm conditions. We also urge people to stay informed and download the HNL Info app on their phone to receive important information and alerts.”
To help prepare residents, the City and County of Honolulu released the following information on what to do before, during and after a flooding disaster strikes.
What Should I do Before the Flood?
• Non-essential travel & activities. Consider curtailing all non-essential travel and activities until the flood emergency is over, including postponing visiting the Honolulu City Lights displays.
• Know your flood risk. Your home or business may be subject to flooding from even light rainfall, high tides, upstream debris or development, high surf, storms, hurricanes, tsunamis, dam failure, sea level rise, coastal erosion, or some combination of these hazards. Be aware of streams, drainage channels, roads, culverts, and other areas known to flood around your home or business.
• Gather emergency supplies and prepare your home. Store valuables in higher places. Clear drains and gutters. Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Consider creating password-protected digital copies (on a USB drive or uploaded to the cloud), as well.
• Plan how you will leave and where you will go if you are advised to evacuate.
• Check the weather forecast and flood alerts before hiking or outdoor activities. Hikers on O‘ahu have required rescues and have died from flash floods and landslides.
What Should I do During the Flood?
• Call 911 immediately if there is an emergency.
• Move to higher floors if trapped in a building. Go on the roof only if necessary. Once there, signal for help.
• Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.
• Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground.
• Stay informed by tuning into HNL Info, local radio stations, TV, WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts), or official social media for current emergency information and instructions.
• Turn around, don’t drown! Do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flowing or rising water.
• Get out as soon as possible if your vehicle stalls in a flooded area. Floodwaters can rise rapidly and sweep away a vehicle and its occupants. However, stay inside your vehicle if you are trapped in rapidly moving water. If water is rising inside the vehicle, get on the roof.
• Use extreme caution when outdoors. A stream can flood within minutes. Do not cross streams until flooding completely subsides.
Winds and showers will increase Sunday.
What Should I do After the Flood?
• Return home only after authorities say it is safe, if you evacuated.
• Avoid wading in floodwater, which may be hiding debris, contaminated with sewage, or electrically charged.
• Photograph flood damage for insurance purposes before cleaning up. Begin clean up immediately after taking photos, do not wait for a flood insurance adjuster or FEMA home inspector to come to your home.
• Wear heavy boots, gloves, and goggles during cleanup. Your home may be contaminated from overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated debris.
• Thoroughly dry and clean or dispose of materials exposed to floodwater, including food, furniture, drywall, carpet and other flooring. Porous, absorbent materials that cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried within 24-48 hours should be discarded. Residents with flood damage must separate rubbish, appliances and mud in areas on the street to be collected by the appropriate agency.
• Be aware of brown water advisories. Periods of heavy rain lead to increased runoff into pools of water and the ocean. Brown water advisories are issued by the Department of Health to remind the public to avoid dirty water as they may be contaminated.
• Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Use generators, pressure washers, or other gasoline-powered machinery outdoors at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents.