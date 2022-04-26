Honolulu offering interest-free down-payment home loans of up to $40K

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Low-income and moderate-income Hawaii residents may be eligible for up to $40,000 in an interest-free down payment home loan, the Honolulu Department of Community Services (DCS) announced Tuesday.
The DCS has $380,000 in HOME funds available for the rest of the year and is now accepting pre-eligibility inquiries for loans, Director Anton Krucky said.
Eligible households include anyone earning 80% of the area median income and lower. That means $77,350 for a family of two or $95,650 for a family of four. Loans will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, according to DCS.
“Homeownership is a critical pathway for families to achieve wealth, and this federal funding is an opportunity to avoid thousands of dollars in unnecessary interest payments over the life of a mortgage. We strongly encourage all qualified homebuyers to take advantage of this opportunity for financial stability for your ohana,” Krucky said in a press release.
Anyone who is interested in applying is asked to call the Loan Branch and speak with one of the City Loan Officers for an initial eligibility review. Eligible applicant would then apply with a first mortgage lender and work with a real estate agent of their choice, DCS officials said. There are no application costs for this loan.
To qualify, applicants must provide 5% of the purchase price as a down payment and complete an approved homeownership course. A home inspection is also required, according to loan program stipulations.
For more information, please contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, Loan Branch at 808 768-7076.