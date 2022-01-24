 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Honolulu Ocean Safety responds to multiple swimmers in distress

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues nearly 2 dozen people over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to multiple swimmers in distress on Monday; three of which had to be transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

According to an EMS press release, lifeguards rescued a 50-year-old man from the Ke Iki Beach shore break at approximately 3:30 p.m. Lifeguards subsequently performed CPR and transferred the man’s care to EMS. EMS performed advanced life support measures and transported the man in critical condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Personnel also rescued a 19-year-old man from the Pipeline surf break just before 3:00 p.m. who had suffered a head injury and swallowed water. Lifeguards performed first-aid before transferring him to EMS in serious condition.

On the Leeward side, lifeguards also responded to a 15-year-old female who swallowed water at Mermaid Cave. She was also later transferred to EMS for transport in stable condition.

Ocean Safety reminds the public to know their limits and that surf can appear smaller than it actually is during lulls.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you