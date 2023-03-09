Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues 76-year-old snorkeler at Hanauma Bay

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu Ocean Safety team responded when a 76-year-old snorkeler became unresponsive in Hanauma Bay around 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Lifeguards spotted the woman struggling about 10-feet offshore. Ocean Safety was able to retrieve the unconscious woman and bring her to shore where they performed CPR and applied a defibrillator.
After several rounds of CPR, the woman began to breathe on her own and was able to speak. She was later transported by Honolulu Emergency Services (EMS) to an emergency room where she's listed in serious condition.
The snorkeler has not yet been identified, however, EMS said the woman is said to be visiting Hawaii from Arkansas with a relative.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.