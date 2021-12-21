Honolulu Ocean Safety Lifeguards honored in latest Sandy Beach Park murals

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Josh Guerra's mural under production at Sandy Beach Park
WAIMANALO, Hawai’i (KITV4) -- A blessing was held Tuesday at Sandy Beach Park, celebrating the completion of four murals honoring Hawaii’s Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Painted on the walls of the Sandy Beach Park’s comfort stations, the series' two most recent additions are on the Makapu’u side of the popular coastline, honoring the late Joy Keahipuakauikawēkiu Mills-Ferren and Joshua “Goat” Guerra.
Both Mills-Ferren and Guerra were Ocean Safety Lifeguards whose compassion defined both their professional and personal lives; their legacies as exemplary and dedicated rescuers still impacting the communities they served.
Mills-Ferren, who passed away in 2018, is remembered as an award-winning hula dancer, avid surfer, prolific athlete, and coordinator of cultural events. According to the City and County of Honolulu, Mills-Ferren followed in the footsteps of her father Joe Mills, an Ocean Safety Captain.
Guerra served as an Ocean Safety Lifeguard from 2004 to 2018, during which time he advanced through the ranks; working as a Jet Ski Operator along the Ka Iwi Coastline before being promoted to Lieutenant. Having also passed away in 2018, Guerra is remembered as an avid waterman, boisterous drummer, and for his propensity to make those around him laugh.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Ocean Safety Personnel, and the families of Mills-Ferren and Guerra were among those who gathered for the murals’ blessing.
“It is such a privilege to celebrate vibrant pieces of public art, particularly those which pay tribute to our dedicated lifeguards who put themselves in harm’s way to keep their communities safe. These types of murals not only tell the stories of the areas they inhabit, but of the people who enjoyed and protected these lands, particularly Joy and Josh. Now, with these memorial images in place they will forever keep watch of this pristine coastline,” Blangiardi said in a press release.
These memorials were gifts to the City and County of Honolulu from mural artists Luke DeKneef, Ran Noveck, and Faith Fay, working with Worldwide Walls (formerly POW! WOW!), The Creative City, and Montana Cans.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, the murals serve not only to memorialize Mills-Ferren and Guerra, but also to honor all those who serve as Ocean Safety Lifeguards and first responders throughout the Hawai’ian islands.