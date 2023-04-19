Honolulu Ocean Safety launches Junior Lifeguard programs at 6 beach parks for summer 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division is set to launch its Junior Lifeguard Programs for the summer of 2023.
This year, the program is expanding with the addition of a second location on the Leeward Coast, bringing the total number of programs to six. The free one-week programs will be held at Makaha, Nanakuli, Ehukai, Kailua, Ala Moana and Waimanalo Beach Parks.
Parents and guardians of children aged between 11-17 can sign their keiki up online starting from Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. However, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and spots are expected to fill up fast.
Junior Lifeguards may participate in only one of the six one-week programs to maximize the opportunity for as many kids as possible.
The Honolulu Ocean Safety Division's Junior Lifeguard Programs aim to provide an opportunity for young people to develop their water safety and life-saving skills, with training on life-saving techniques, CPR, and basic First Aid.
Junior guards will take part in skills testing and learn basic ocean safety training tips, including the use of rescue boards, rescue tubes, and responding to a person struggling or drowning in the water.
"We are excited to continue to grow this program,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen in a press release. "Our program is unique, of course, to some of the more popular beach parks around our island, and we look forward to the positive energy and to seeing our lifeguards share their knowledge and experience with future generations of waterwomen and watermen."
More than 300 children participated in the program in 2022. Honolulu Ocean Safety returned to offering the program in 2022, marking the first time it had done so in more than 10 years. The program is supported by city lifeguards, and the division is hoping to expand it in the future.
In addition to the individual programs, Honolulu Ocean Safety is working with partner junior guard programs for an All-Oahu Junior Lifeguard event at Makaha on July 29. They are also collaborating with three other counties for a statewide Junior Lifeguard event in Waikiki on Aug. 19.
The schedule for Honolulu Ocean Safety’s 2023 Junior Lifeguard Program is as follows:
