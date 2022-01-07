Honolulu Ocean Safety holds tryouts for new lifegaurds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Members of the Honolulu Ocean Safety Team call it one of the most physically demanding near-shore rescue tests of any lifeguarding organization throughout the country.
Potential recruits must complete A 1,000-yard run, followed by a 1-000 yard swim -- both under 25 minutes.
Next, it's a timed run-swim-run, followed by a 400-yard rescue paddle.
"And the test is designed to see if you have the stamina and the physical strength to basically rescue someone from the water," explained Ocean Safety Chief, John Titchen.
Of the nearly 80 candidates expected to try out this year, just 25 will move forward with training.
In a time where all fields of work are struggling to combat staffing shortages, it's an effort leaders with ocean safety say couldn't come soon enough.
"We're not unique," Titchen continued. "Almost every employer right now [is] facing a shortage in employees. Folks will join out ranks right away and will work South Shore the Windward side, or the Leeward coast potentially."
Of those hopefuls in attendance, some had tried out before, while others tackled the test for the first time. But a unified love for the water, and a dedication to train and serve made for a camaraderie between all those who came out.
"We're competing for the same position, but at the same time you can see everyone cheering for each other," explained local prospect, Richard Bradbury. "I love being on the water, I figure make that a career. Might as well do something you love you know?"
If more than 25 candidates in this initial testing cycle qualify to move on, ocean safety will conduct more situational trainings to narrow down the individuals best fit for the program.
Once chosen, those final recruits will go through a 5-week training intensive this spring.
The new lifeguards could be active as soon as this upcoming summer.