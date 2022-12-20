Honolulu Nonprofit Relief Program accepting applications starting Wednesday, December 21 KITV Web Staff Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Blogging Guide via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Nonprofit Relief Program will open their online application portal beginning Wednesday, December 21 at 8 a.m. Nonprofits who were impacted by the COVID pandemic can quality for up to $100,000 in relief funding, by applying here. News Still need a Christmas tree? You could buy a discounted one to help a local non-profit By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi allocated a total of $30 million to the fund. Nonprofits can receive email updates for funding opportunities by signing up here.For more information on the nonprofit relief program, click here. Local Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need By Chloe Marklay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Stabbing on H3 now a murder investigation after victim dies | UPDATE Updated Jul 27, 2022 Local One killed, two others shot at Illinois WeatherTech facility Updated Jun 26, 2022 News Cyber security expert talks how to stay safe after recent Oahu breaches Updated Dec 18, 2021 Local High surf warning in effect until Monday morning Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Kakaako residents conflicted over rail ending in the area Updated Jun 3, 2022 Local Tiger attack at Florida Everglades attraction injures employee Updated Mar 23, 2022 Recommended for you