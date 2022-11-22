Honolulu non-profit Family Promise awarded $2.5M grant from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...
A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Living in paradise isn’t easy, especially with a lack of affordable housing that's driving many to the streets. But a Honolulu non-profit organization that helps families put a roof over their heads is getting some big help from one of the world's richest men.
Funin Fritz moved to Oahu in 2021 not realizing the cost of housing was out of reach. The mother of seven was forced to split up her children while she worked with local non-profit Family Promise of Hawaii to find a home she could afford.
"My family needed to split because of housing. It's really emotional because I never get to tell them this, but this means a lot what they've done," she said. "I think Family Promise is not just a program, it's a God-send blessing to families like mine."
The local non-profit is now getting a big boost from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to help end family homelessness in the islands.
Family Promise recently won a $2.5 million grant to expand its emergency shelter program, dole out more rent relief and help residents avoid ending up in shelters.
"I hope we look back today as the beginning of the end of family homelessness in Hawaii," said Ryan Catalani, executive director of Family Promise.
After jumping between the homes of family members and living in her car and then a tiny one-bedroom unit, in November, Fritz finally was able to move into a two-bedroom big enough for all her children.
"I'm happy to say that with their help my family is together, and we're doing very well right now," she said.
The non-profit made its announcement alongside governor-elect Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who pledged to work hand-in-hand with the private sector to solve Hawaii's homelessness crisis and invest in much-needed housing.
"We see this as an opportunity to solve major problems in our state," Green added.
Bezos also gave a five million grant to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers on Maui for temporary housing and other outreach services.
