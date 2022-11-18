Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture.
The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
The street fair will include over 50 food and retail vendors, live music, and a fashion show.
The Poi for the People initiative will offer educational demonstrations and samples of pa‘i‘ai (traditionally pounded cooked kalo root) to showcase this indigenous food systems product.
Nohili Thompson, Strategy Consultant and Sustainable Industries Development at Kamehameha Schools, says the community is free to sample this delicious dish prepared by Chef Dean Matsushita at Saturday's event.
"Really wanting to address sustainability within the state particularly within our food systems and native Hawaiian crops like kalo and poi, which is what we're really focusing on tomorrow night" Thompson said.
Other entertainment includes a fashion show featuring STONE, OCEANS END Hawaii, and Sweet Enemy Clothing. There will also be live music featuring Jasmin Nicole, Keilana, Keahi Delovio, and AJ Keolanui.
