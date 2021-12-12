Offers go here

Honolulu Marathon runners briefly re-routed due to 'suspicious package' investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have given the “all clear” after being alerted to a suspicious package near the Honolulu Marathon route on Kalanianaole Highway eastbound near Nenue Street, Sunday morning.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Bomb Squad were called out to investigate just after 10 a.m. While the bomb squad checked on the object, marathon runners were temporarily re-routed to the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway.

The bomb squad gave the all clear around 10:30 a.m. after they determined that the object was not a threat. Officials did not say what the object was.

The re-routing of runners caused some congestion for drivers in the area. Traffic and marathon operations are now back to normal, police said.

