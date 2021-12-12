Honolulu Marathon runners briefly re-routed due to 'suspicious package' investigation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have given the “all clear” after being alerted to a suspicious package near the Honolulu Marathon route on Kalanianaole Highway eastbound near Nenue Street, Sunday morning.
Officers with the Honolulu Police Bomb Squad were called out to investigate just after 10 a.m. While the bomb squad checked on the object, marathon runners were temporarily re-routed to the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway.
The bomb squad gave the all clear around 10:30 a.m. after they determined that the object was not a threat. Officials did not say what the object was.
The re-routing of runners caused some congestion for drivers in the area. Traffic and marathon operations are now back to normal, police said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.