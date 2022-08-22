Honolulu Little League on a winning streak at the Little League World Series

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League did it again! The boys from Hawaii on Monday won their third game of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The game was supposed to start at 1 p.m. Hawaii time, but was delayed because of the weather and extra innings from previous games, and didn't get underway until 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
Honolulu Little League, representing the West Region, shutout the Southwest champs from Pearland Little League of Texas 6-0.
As the winner of Game 24 of the World Series, Honolulu Little League moves on to play the Southeast Region champs -- Nolensville Little League of Tennessee -- on Wednesday, August 24 at 9 a.m. Hawaii time. It will be televised on ESPN. Both teams have a record of 3-0.
Honolulu Little League's first two games of the World Series ended early, in the bottom of the 5th inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Honolulu beat Texas last Friday 12-0 in a no-hitter, and also beat Washington State 11-1 last Wednesday.
The Little League Baseball World Series goes through Sunday, August 28.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.