Honolulu Little League making Hawaii proud, winning its second game of the World Series

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League just won its second game of the Little League Baseball World Series!

The boys from Oahu, representing the West Region, shutout the Metro Region champs -- Massapequa Coast Little League of New York -- 12-0. It was a combined no-hitter.

