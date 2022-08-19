Honolulu Little League making Hawaii proud, winning its second game of the World Series

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League just won its second game of the Little League Baseball World Series!
The boys from Oahu, representing the West Region, shutout the Metro Region champs -- Massapequa Coast Little League of New York -- 12-0. It was a combined no-hitter.
The game ended in the bottom of the 5th inning because of the 10-run mercy rule, which also states the the teams have to play at least five innings.
"Our team is so good because they pick me up when I'm down, and they always got our back. When we strike out they just carry us on and let us forget about it," said Honolulu Little League leadoff hitter Kekoa Payanal, who scored two home runs.
"We have a great bond. It's a good brotherhood. Like our coach always said, pick each other up, and if your teammate is down, tell him I got you," said Honolulu Little League pitcher Jaron Lancaster, who also scored a home run.
Honolulu Little League's first game of the World Series on Wednesday also ended in the bottom of the 5th because of the mercy rule, when Hawaii beat Washington State 11-1.
As the winner of Game 12 of the World Series, Honolulu Little League moves on to play the Southwest Region champs -- Pearland Little League of Texas -- next Monday, August 22 at 1 p.m. Hawaii time. It will be televised on ESPN2.
The Little League Baseball World Series goes through August 28.
