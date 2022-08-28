Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney

Honolulu fans cheer during the United State Championship baseball game between Honolulu and Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Honolulu won 5-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu's Jaron Lancaster, left, scores on a double by Daly Watson as a late relay throw gets to Nolensville, Tenn., catcher Jack Rhodes, top right, in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu fans cheer during the United State Championship baseball game between Honolulu and Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Honolulu won 5-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!
In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
Kama Angells brought in the winning run at the bottom of the fourth inning. The team's impressive stats don't lie, allowing only five runs the entire tournament.
The Honolulu team advanced through the United States bracket unscathed -- and virtually unchallenged – topping a Tennessee Little League team for the second time by a final score of 5-1 in the country's championship game Saturday.
This is the 16th time Hawaii has sent a team to Williamsport, winning its fourth championship banner and claiming two runner-up honors.
This is the second time the team's manager, Gerald Oda, has brought a crew to the Little League mecca in Pennsylvania after its 2018 visit when they shut out South Korea in a 3-0 game to capture the World Series title.
Throughout the tournament, Oda's message of We>Me has been repeated and displayed through the work of his mighty team, coaching staff, parents, and fans worldwide.