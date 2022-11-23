Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL
REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight
through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western
islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island
Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally
heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast
winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains
high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the
strong and gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including;
damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away
tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially
for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power
outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations
as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight,
with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme
high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference
...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to
advisories, watches or warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Established by law 30 years ago, the City and County of Honolulu's Historic Preservation Commission was never stood up over legal challenges from previous administrations.
Part of the commission's duties include informing the Department of Planning and Permitting about significant sites early on in the permitting process for new developments.
Earlier this month, the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Bill 44, which calls on the city to set up the group. However, only a charter amendment via an election or the mayor exercising executive power can stand up the commission -- and on Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his intention to do so.
"Preservation of our past while we can create this city in the future is really important," Blangiardi said during a press conference.
Standing up the nine-member commission would cost less than $300,000, which would go to hire an administrator with archaeological experience as well as clerical staff.
Having the commission would also help qualify the city for federal funding to protect historic sites. The Honolulu mayor would appoint the members who would then need to be confirmed by the City Council.
The city is looking for nominees. Anyone interested in applying can submit a cover letter and resume to the managing director's office at mdoffice@honolulu.gov.
City officials hope the commission will be fully established by March.