Honolulu launches ‘Virtual Park Activities’ website compiling digital parks & rec activities

  • Updated
  • 0
Kapuna and Parks and Rec website
Photo courtesy of Honolulu Parks and Rec Youtube

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced a new digital resource called Virtual Park Activities.

The community website is meant for all ages, and includes access to both digital activities and a calendar of local, in-person events.

Resources include a catalog of keiki games including activity books, word searches, puzzles, and environmentally-focused education booklets.

The site also hosts links to online classes from the “Nā Pāka ma ka Hale (Parks at Home)” series, the “Kupuna in the Park” series, and every episode from previous virtual events: the Nā Hula Festival, Virtual Wa‘a Fest, and three Talk Story Festivals.

You can explore the website here.

Links are available at the bottom of the website of each edition of Mo‘olelo Pāka (Park Story), a monthly newsletter highlighting events in city parks. The newsletter was launched during the pandemic to continue connecting our island community to City park staff, news, and amidst a fluctuating pandemic environment.

Virtual Parks Activities website

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) introduced a new website compiling digital recreation resources for quick and easy community access.

With the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacting Hawaii’s seniors, "Kupuna in the Park" was launched in November 2020 designed for the elderly.

Prior to the return of an in-person Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Canoe Fest in March 2022, DPR staff continued perpetuating the Polynesian ocean voyaging culture through video interviews of five experienced watermen and women. Those videos are all online.

Questions and accommodations can be directed to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-768-3003 or via email parks@honolulu.gov.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

