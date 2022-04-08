Honolulu launches ‘Virtual Park Activities’ website compiling digital parks & rec activities

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced a new digital resource called Virtual Park Activities.
The community website is meant for all ages, and includes access to both digital activities and a calendar of local, in-person events.
Resources include a catalog of keiki games including activity books, word searches, puzzles, and environmentally-focused education booklets.
The site also hosts links to online classes from the “Nā Pāka ma ka Hale (Parks at Home)” series, the “Kupuna in the Park” series, and every episode from previous virtual events: the Nā Hula Festival, Virtual Wa‘a Fest, and three Talk Story Festivals.
Links are available at the bottom of the website of each edition of Mo‘olelo Pāka (Park Story), a monthly newsletter highlighting events in city parks. The newsletter was launched during the pandemic to continue connecting our island community to City park staff, news, and amidst a fluctuating pandemic environment.
With the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacting Hawaii’s seniors, "Kupuna in the Park" was launched in November 2020 designed for the elderly.
Prior to the return of an in-person Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Canoe Fest in March 2022, DPR staff continued perpetuating the Polynesian ocean voyaging culture through video interviews of five experienced watermen and women. Those videos are all online.
Questions and accommodations can be directed to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-768-3003 or via email parks@honolulu.gov.