Honolulu launches crowd-sourcing project to fix city’s street signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is launching a new crowd-sourcing project with the goal of correcting the city’s street signs that misspell the names of people and places or misuse the ʻokina and kahakō.
The project, dubbed “Word on the Street”, was created in recognition with Hawaiian Language Month. Creators are asking the public to help by snapping photos of the questionable signs and uploading them to the Mayor’s Office of Cultural and the Arts’ Instagram @hnl_moca using the hashtag #WordOnTheStreet.
“So much of our history is held in our place names, so it is important for us to assure those names are respected and utilized correctly,” said MOCA Executive Director Makanani Salā.
City officials say the submissions will be logged and added to a master inventory. And, with the help of culture and language experts, a plan will be formed to update the spellings of the city’s streets. Officials say the updated inventory will be used to create future signs or to commission replacements.
“Use of modern diacritical markings in our street signs is inconsistent and, at times, names of people and places are spelled incorrectly or misuse the ʻokina and kahakō. It is vital that we move toward Hawaiian language parity with English, as both are official State languages,” a city spokesperson wrote in a press release about the project.