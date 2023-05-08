Honolulu home sales down, low inventory means few days-on-market

Fees on mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are set to change next month, in a pl…
We recently reported on how Hawaii now has the highest mortgage rates in the country, and not only is that deterring families from selling their homes when they have a decent mortgage, but it’s also making it harder for anyone to find a new home to buy.
According to the Board of Realtors report, April single-family home and condo sales have dropped by about 40% year-over-year, although properties sold in April were purchased much more quickly than in March–with a median days-on-market of 20 days for Honolulu condos.
“You’re lucky to get one or two offers–a lot of times, it's just one offer–because of the higher interest rate,” said principal broker for OahuRe, Bryn Kaufman. “I think a lot of these people are in sticker shock and they might just be saying, ‘Let’s wait, because it’s possible the prices have not caught up with the higher interest rate because of the low inventory.’”
Yvonne Ahearn, a realtor for Compass Oahu, added that her firm did see a spike in home sales in March, when many tourists visit from colder areas and want to buy a home on Oahu, but that inventory remains low, so homes will continue to be bought quickly when they do become available over the next few months.
“When people say, ‘Sales are going down, the number of sales are going down,’ you have to realize that you can only sell as many houses as you have on the market,” Ahearn added. “So, if there aren’t that many houses, of course, your sales are going to go down, because your inventory is down–but the inventory is being snapped up quickly, and that’s what you’re seeing in the days on-market-getting shorter again.”
O’ahuRe’s Kaufman added that for homebuyers, getting pre-approved right now is key, and it’s important for them to know exactly how high their comfort zone might stretch when it comes to potential home prices.
Still, he says that if a buyer is ready to pay the high prices on the market right now, there’s also a good chance they won’t have much competition when they make their offers.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.