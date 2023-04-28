Honolulu Hale showcases new art exhibit for Earth Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new exhibit will be on display at the Honolulu Hale in honor of Earth month!
The new exhibit, Aloha ‘Aina Art by Hawaii’s Keiki and ‘Opio, will be showcased starting at the end of Earth month, April 29 until May 19. The grand opening event will be on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Honolulu Hale. It will also be open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The exhibit features creative paintings, poetry, and stories by Mele Murals, Wisdom Circles Oceania, and volunteers of the Sierra Club. It serves as a reminder to the community that it’ll take a group effort in protecting the wai (water) and ‘aina (land).
For this year’s City’s Earth month, the importance was to share the significance in keeping Oahu’s waterways clean from the mountain tops to the ocean. The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency and the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA) helped to support the project by holding spaces for stories from Oahu’s keiki.
