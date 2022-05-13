 Skip to main content
Honolulu Hale lights up to commemorate National Emergency Medical Services Week

  • Updated
  • 0
EMS
City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Under the direction of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Honolulu Hale will light up this week to commemorate National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week.

The Hale will be lit up in the colors of the city’s ambulances (orange, blue, and white) from sunset on Sunday May, 15 to sunrise on Saturday, May, 21. With this year’s theme being “EMS: Rising to the Challenge,” to thank the professionals at EMS for their outstanding service.

“I continue to be impressed with our City Emergency Medical Services heroes for their tireless service and dedication to serving the public,” said Mayor Blangiardi.

“Their commitment is nothing short of truly remarkable. I hope you will join us in celebrating the 47th Annual National Emergency Medical Services Week, a week that acknowledges the dedicated, determined, courageous individuals who respond to more than 100,000 emergency medical calls on O‘ahu annually. Thank you to our heroes at EMS for consistently Rising to the Challenge as the primary emergency medical responder, responsible for providing treatment and transport to one million residents and millions of visitors.”

Mayor Blangiardi will also be presenting a Proclamation to Dr. Jim Ireland, the Director of the Honolulu Department Emergency Services.

“The City’s Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians are the front line of emergency medicine in our communities,” said Director Ireland. “These men and women are trained to provide life-saving medical treatment and they are so deserving of this recognition.”

