Honolulu Hale, Aloha Tower to light up red for Red Cross Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Under the direction of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Honolulu Hale will illuminate in the color red this week in observance of Red Cross Month.
The lights at the Hale will be lit through sunrise on Wednesday, March 23.
Red Cross Month is celebrated to honor the Red Cross Organization and the individuals across the county who turn compassion into action and help others in time of crisis.
“Mahalo to the American Red Cross for its selfless support in responding to emergencies of all kinds and preparing O‘ahu residents ahead of disasters as well,” said Blangiardi. “I hope you will join me in celebrating this remarkable organization, its volunteers, donors and partners. It is through their great work that local families do not have to face emergencies alone.”
Blangiardi will also be presenting a proclamation to regional CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region, Diane Peters-Nguyen, which proclaims March 2022, American Red Cross Month in the City and County of Honolulu, in appreciation of the organization’s steadfast efforts to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.
“Mahalo to Mayor Blangiardi for shining a light – literally! – on the work of the Red Cross," said Peters-Nguyen
Aloha Tower will light up in red for the rest of the month.