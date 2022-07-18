...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Honolulu girl, former Iolani student, stars in new animated movie 'Paws of Fury'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The new animated movie "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," which opened in theaters over the weekend, stars a lot of big-name actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Cera, George Takei, and Michelle Yeoh, plus a girl from Hawaii. Kylie Kuioka voices one of the characters.
Kuioka was in Los Angeles last week, walking the red carpet for the movie's premiere.
"I play the role of the Emiko and the amazing thing about her is that she's like a ball of fury. And despite that she's small, she's so powerful and brave. Even though all the cats in her town may judge her, may not take her seriously, she will never back down from that kind of challenge," Kuioka told KITV4.
Just like her character, Kuioka has also taken on a lot of challenges in her professional career. She's only 12 years old, but the last few years have been quite an exciting whirlwind.
"Recently I had another movie called 'Better Nate than Ever,' and I played the role of a sassy and mean girl towards Nate, the main character. And that was so fun too!" Kuioka said.
Kuioka grew up in Hawaii, and went to Iolani School from kindergarten.
"My teachers from Iolani suggested that I should audition for 'The King and I' Broadway tour. And me and my mom flew to San Francisco and I was a bit nervous because it was my first professional audition. And I got to meet the casting directors, associates, and other children like me, so I was like, so like, oh my God! I couldn't believe that. I got into that. And we toured for eight months," Kuioka said.
After that, Kuioka got a role in the Off Broadway show "Panama Hattie," so her family -- mom Aki, brother Kadyn, and dad Reid -- moved to New York City. That was three years ago.
She was also cast in the Off Broadway show "Meet Me in St. Louis," plus commercials, and now movies.
When asked if there's anything she misses about Hawaii, Kuioka responded: "Definitely my family, relatives and cousins, but I also miss the food there like poke, spicy ahi, and malasadas. And I'm so grateful and thankful for all the Iolani and Ohana Arts teachers that helped me start my career."
She and her brother, 13-year-old Kadyn, are homeschooled, which allows both of them to juggle their acting careers. He's part of the Off Broadway musical "Winnie the Pooh."
When asked who she gets her talent from, Kuioka said: "Well, my mom was a dancer. But I don't know about my dad. But I think I kind of got talent from my mom from the dancing part, but I don't know where I got the singing and acting from."
Kuioka hopes to continue her acting career -- performing comedy, drama, and animation, plus voice acting, singing and playing music.
Her message to the people in Hawaii: "I'm so grateful and thankful for all your support. And thank you for helping me throughout my whole life and career starting my career and please watch 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' now in theaters."
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.