Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Honolulu girl, former Iolani student, stars in new animated movie 'Paws of Fury'

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The new animated movie "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," which opened in theaters over the weekend, stars a lot of big-name actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Cera, George Takei, and Michelle Yeoh, plus a girl from Hawaii. Kylie Kuioka voices one of the characters.

Kuioka was in Los Angeles last week, walking the red carpet for the movie's premiere.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

