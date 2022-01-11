Honolulu gallery to display photographs of early activism on Kaho’olawe

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 12 to 16
feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Franco Salmoiraghi courtesy of Arts and Letters Nu'uanu
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Arts and Letters Nu’uanu Gallery will unveil an exhibition on Jan. 21, 2022, featuring photographs from the early days of the Protect Kaho’olawe 'Ohana’s (PKO) work to end the U.S. Naval bombardment of Kaho’olawe.
The exhibition, entitled I Ola Kanaloa! I Ola Kakou: Photographs of Kaho‘olawe, 1976–1987, will feature photographs taken by Franco Salmoiraghi during three early Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana huaka‘i, or access trips, to the island.
The featured trips took place in 1976, 1979, and 1987, and will display some images never seen before by the public.
According to a press release, Arts and Letters Nu’uanu hopes the exhibit will remind people of grass-roots activism's ability to produce systemic changes; a message which the organization feels is especially timely amidst the Navy’s contamination of O’ahu’s drinking water, as well the controversial telescope construction on Mauna Kea.
Arts and Letters Nu’uanu described the PKO as a predecessor to modern aloha ‘āina movements. The PKO’s activism and steadfast legal action during the years featured in I Ola Kanaloa! I Ola Kakou ultimately led the Navy to stop bombardments and return Kaho'olawe to the Hawai’ian people.
According to the Arts and Letters Nu’uanu press release, the exhibit was produced in collaboration with members of the 'Ohana such as Davianna Pōmaikaʻi McGregor, professor of ethnic studies at the University of Hawai‘i, and Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, family medicine physician on Moloka‘i and PKO co-founder.
Drew Kahu‘āina Broderick, director of Koa Gallery at Kapi‘olani Community College and collaborator on the project, expressed the exhibit’s cultural significance, saying in the press release, “Franco’s images of the ʻOhana during the early days document events that have been excluded from dominant narratives perpetuated in many educational environments of Hawaiʻi during the twentieth century. These visual records help to ensure that Native stories and the vital work of the ‘Ohana are not forgotten. They function as points of connection and inspiration across different communities, movements, places, and times.”
The exhibit will run until March 6, 2022, with all art sale proceeds benefiting the PKO’s current work, which includes restoring the island’s environment and cultural resources.