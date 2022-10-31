Honolulu Freight Service buys former Love's Bakery Headquarters

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Freight Service has purchased the former Love's Bakery headquarters.
The move comes as the transportation services company looks to centralize its main Hawai'i operations.
Located at 911 Middle Street, the company will renovate the 92,400-square-foot building over the next year.
The building built in 1960, is situated on over three acres of industrial property.
More than 220 employees will be based at the new location.
“We look forward to operating out of this highly centralized location in urban Honolulu, which will allow us to enhance services for our customers," said Jim Beidleman. "Several focus areas include providing seamless end-to-end temperature-controlled shipping and easy access to short-term warehouse storage at a competitive price for local businesses of all sizes."
Beidleman, is the executive vice present at Honolulu Freight Service, which has served Hawai'i for more than 86 years.
The acquisition of the former Love's Bakery headquarters is the largest property acquisition for the company. The building served at Love's Bakery headquarters until the company closed in March 2021 and was listed for sale in May 2021.
The company will continue operations from its three current locations on Oahu and one warehouse on Maui, as well as four major U.S. West Coast terminals in Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland and Tacoma.
As the largest LCL (less than container load) forwarder to Hawaii, Honolulu Freight Service loads direct containers to Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Island of Hawaii, expediting transit times and reducing the re-handling of freight.
Honolulu Freight Service also offers full container load, refrigerated, inter-island, oversize cargo, cargo consolidation, local trucking, flat rack loading and banding, air freight, logistics and warehousing services.
