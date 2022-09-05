Honolulu firefighters respond to a house fire in Kalihi

Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) fire investigators are still at the scene, trying to figure out what caused the house on Iao Lane in Kalihi to go up in flames on Monday night.
Capt. Koa Beasley, HFD acting battalion chief said: "At approximately 7:41 this evening, we received a call for a structure fire at this address. We responded with two full alarms of companies. The first to arrive arrived in short order and found what we're calling the bravo side of the structure fully engulfed in flames.
"They initiated an offensive attack with using the deck gun, secured a water source, knocked down the fire. Subsequent companies completed primary and secondary searches of the residence and there were no occupants at home at the time of the fire.
"There are heavy hoarding conditions to the front and sides of the structure, which made access a little more difficult.
"Nobody really has a good history of the property and we've contacted the owner but they haven't been in touch. At this point the information that we have, it was not abandoned, there were two occupants who live here on a permanent basis."
Original story at 8 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are battling a house fire on Iao Lane in Kalihi.
Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Flames could be seen from the H-1 freeway near the Houghtailing Street offramp.
Police have blocked off the area.
KITV4 has a crew at the scene and is gathering details.
