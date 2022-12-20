 Skip to main content
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning.

Honolulu firefighters were called out to the abandoned, single-story home in the 1100 block of Ahiahi Street just after 9 a.m. Once on scene, crews escalated the call to a second alarm.

