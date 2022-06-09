 Skip to main content
Honolulu firefighters extinguish home fire in Kailua

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a single-story house fire on Enchanted Lakes in Kailua on Thursday morning.

Fire crews received the call at around 5:40 a.m. and a total of six units responded to the emergency call. 

Once on the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire successfully. The three occupants in the house got out safely and were un-injured. 

Battalion Chief, Carlton Yamada said, “We are waiting for the fire investigator to get to scene and then from there he or she will make a determination on how the fire was started.”

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

