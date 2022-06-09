Honolulu firefighters extinguish home fire in Kailua By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a single-story house fire on Enchanted Lakes in Kailua on Thursday morning.Fire crews received the call at around 5:40 a.m. and a total of six units responded to the emergency call. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire successfully. The three occupants in the house got out safely and were un-injured. Battalion Chief, Carlton Yamada said, “We are waiting for the fire investigator to get to scene and then from there he or she will make a determination on how the fire was started.”This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. News Helicopter Crash Leaves Six Injured on Big island by Jeremy Lee Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Kailua Fire Crew Social Services Theatre Telephony Carlton Yamada Investigator Honolulu Emergency Call Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Elite World War II soldiers to receive Congressional Gold Medal more than 70 years after the war Updated Jun 5, 2022 Local Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' Feb 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Round Top Drive murder suspect arrested for a separate attempted murder case Updated Apr 2, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trades stay, clouds expected to clear later in the day Updated Apr 22, 2022 Local White House releases economic reports for each state; Hawaii shows gains in employment, GDP Updated Jun 6, 2022 News COVID-19 cases spike ahead of graduation season Updated May 12, 2022 Recommended for you