Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Zippy's Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a shopping cart fire in Waikiki on Thursday evening.

Fire crews received the emergency call at around 11:30 p.m. Once on the scene, firefighters saw a heavy fire burning inside of the Zippy's Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue.

HFD then called for more resources and a total of nine units staffed with 40 firefighters responded to the call.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack and were able to extinguish the fire successfully. There were no occupants in the building and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.