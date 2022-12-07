Honolulu firefighters douse massive building fire on Queen Street in Kakaako | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Firefighters battle building fire on Queen Street on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firefighters have doused a massive building fire that spread to three businesses in Kakaako, early Wednesday morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was called to the scene on Queen Street between Cooke Street and Kamani Street around 2 a.m.
Fire crews arrived to find Hawaii Surfboard Shop, Lin's Market, and an auto body shop on fire. It took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Authorities closed several roads in the area because of the fire. Those roads have since been re-opened.
According to Emergency Medical Services, no injuries have been reported.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.