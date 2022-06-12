Honolulu firefighters continue to battle brush fire near Kahuku Motocross Track By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 12, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save @xio.yamileth UPDATE: June 12, 2022 | Honolulu firefighters (HFD) continue to battle a brush fire near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Sunday. HFD returned to the scene at 6:15 a.m. with 12 units and 30 firefighters to contain and monitor the actively burning area.Conditions continue to be a challenge due to the steep terrain and windy conditions.The fire is currently not a threat to any homes. This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is battling a brush fire in the mountains near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Saturday afternoon.Currently, 12 units staffed with 29 firefighters have responded to the emergency call.Due to the difficult terrain HFD’s Air 1 helicopter is also conducting water drops.Firefighters have also been hiking up the mountain to fight the fire with hand tools and personal water packs.No homes are under threat at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Waipahu landlord arrested on burglary, privacy violations of female tenant By KITV4 Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Mountain Brush Fire Kahuku Motocross Track Honolulu Fire Helicopter Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Daughter seeking justice and answers after mother found dead after being sexually assaulted Updated Jun 1, 2022 News Pilot Program seeks to rehab houseless arrestees in Chinatown Updated Jun 9, 2022 Local Oregon will stop enforcing residency requirement in state's Death with Dignity Act Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' Feb 7, 2022 Top Stories 'Professional troll' crashes virtual meeting on Waipio Valley Road closure Updated Mar 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Hundreds of kids targeted by accused California sexual predator, including 3 in Hawaii Updated May 5, 2022 Recommended for you