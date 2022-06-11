Honolulu firefighters battling brush fire near Kahuku Motocross Track By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 11, 2022 Jun 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is battling a brush fire in the mountains near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Saturday afternoon.Currently, 12 units staffed with 29 firefighters have responded to the emergency call. Due to the difficult terrain HFD’s Air 1 helicopter is also conducting water drops.Firefighters have also been hiking up the mountain to fight the fire with hand tools and personal water packs.No homes are under threat at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Waipahu landlord arrested on burglary, privacy violations of female tenant By KITV4 Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Mountain Brush Fire Kahuku Motocross Track Honolulu Fire Helicopter More From KITV 4 Island News News Turtle Bay Resort completes next phase of renovation 1 hr ago Local Pedestrian dies a week after being struck by car on Kamehameha Highway near Hauula Updated May 11, 2022 Local Hawaii bill could nix plans for an offshore wind farm developer Updated Mar 17, 2022 Video The remains of World War two veteran from Waipahu will be laid to rest next week at the National Memorial cemetery of the Pacific. Updated Dec 8, 2021 COVID-19 Kaua'i, Moloka'i report record daily COVID infections, officials urge for small holiday gatherings Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local 55th Annual St. Paddy's Parade in Waikiki Returns to a Big Crowd Updated Mar 30, 2022 Recommended for you