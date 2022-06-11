 Skip to main content
Honolulu firefighters battling brush fire near Kahuku Motocross Track

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is battling a brush fire in the mountains near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Saturday afternoon.

Currently, 12 units staffed with 29 firefighters have responded to the emergency call. Due to the difficult terrain HFD’s Air 1 helicopter is also conducting water drops.

Firefighters have also been hiking up the mountain to fight the fire with hand tools and personal water packs.

No homes are under threat at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

 

