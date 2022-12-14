Honolulu fire officials warn about lithium-ion batteries ahead of Christmas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the holidays approach, safety officials are warning the public about popular gifts that could also be potential safety hazards.
Laptops, wireless earphones, and electric scooters, for example, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Over the past two years, the batteries caused 58 fires on Oahu -- a 150% increase since 2020.
"Lithium-ion batteries are inherently safe," Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) Battalion Chief Blake Takahashi said. "But if they (the batteries) become damaged, overcharged, or overheated, a chemical reaction can occur within their cells, resulting in a self-heating state."
The warming process is called Thermal Runaway, which can lead to intense fires. To prevent these types of fires, safety officials warn against charging lithium-ion powered devices near flammable materials. For example, don't charge your laptop on your bed.
"There's no airflow going through it, which is gonna potentially overheat the battery, which would then cause a fire to migrate," Fire Captain Ricardo Yost said.
Experts also suggest making sure products have an underwriters laboratory mark, indicating they have been safely tested.
Other tips:
Charge larger items such as power tools and electric bikes outdoors but not in direct sunlight.
Follow charging and storage instructions and use the power cords and adaptors made specifically for the device.
You can also spot bad batteries, if they change shape or color, or emit an odor.
However, fire officials warn there has been a growing trade for repurposing batteries among small start-ups and people working in their garage.
"If it seems too cheap, it could be one of these things that are unreliable," Fire Captain Jonathan Darr said. "Everyone likes to save money, but in this case, it's probably best to buy the manufacturers' suggested products."
If a fire breaks out, fire officials say it's best to evacuate and call 911.