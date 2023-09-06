 Skip to main content
Honolulu fire officials urge people to create and practice fire evacuation plans

  • Updated
  • 0
HFD burned rooom

Honolulu fire officials urge people to create and practice fire evacuation plans.

 Courtesy: Honolulu Fire Departemnt

The Honolulu Fire Department reminds all of us to make a fire evacuation plan, and make sure you practice it every month.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Have you prepared your family in case of a fire? The Honolulu Fire Department reminds people to make a fire evacuation plan, and practice it monthly. 

"We want you to have a minimum of two exits, and one exit can be a window," HFD Fire Inspector Carl Otsuka noted.

