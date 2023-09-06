Honolulu fire officials urge people to create and practice fire evacuation plans.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Have you prepared your family in case of a fire? The Honolulu Fire Department reminds people to make a fire evacuation plan, and practice it monthly.
"We want you to have a minimum of two exits, and one exit can be a window," HFD Fire Inspector Carl Otsuka noted.
If you live in an apartment, those exits should include stairwells. And set a safe meeting place outside, but not in front of your residence.
"Firefighters are going to be running in with equipment and hoses, so maybe choose a neighbor's mailbox or tree," Otsuka said.
That's also important because the fire captain will ask you if all occupants are accounted for. If they aren't, the firefighters will go inside the unit to try to rescue people before they attempt to put the fire out. This puts their lives at risk, and increases the time the fire has to burn your home and property.
At work, a sprinkler system will keep you "80% safer," Otsuka said, but nonetheless, you should still head out the door if you hear the alarm.
And after you make all these plans, practice them monthly. Do a fire drill at the same time you're testing your smoke detectors.
"It does build up your muscle memory. If you participate, you won't be in a panic when the time comes," he said.
HFD says don't be afraid to call 911, and manually activate your building's fire alarm pull stations to warn other occupants. Otsuka says it's surprising that nobody in the 570-unit Marco Polo condominium did either of that in the 2017 Marco Polo fire.
"The Honolulu Fire Department was not notified by any 911 call. A person on the street walking outside, walked over to the station and notified the station there was a fire at the Marco Polo," he said.
Otsuka says that Marco Polo fire burned at temperatures of 2,000 degrees or more, but amazingly, a closed door in one of the units kept the fire contained to one area.
Otsuka shared a photo showing the blackened walls in the front room and a perfectly intact dresser with the items still on it in the back. That's why HFD recommends you close all doors every time you leave the home or office.
"All your bedroom doors, bathroom doors, should be closed. If a fire started in the bedroom, it would stay there until we get there to put the fire out," Otsuka advised.
It's not just about saving property, it's about saving lives. It's "buying someone who can't walk, buying them time from getting smoke inhalation. If you can have five to 10 more minutes until we get there, the fire wouldn't spread throughout the house," he said.