Honolulu Fire Department urges community to stay alert this Thanksgiving season

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving, Honolulu Fire officials are urging residents to pay extra close attention to avoid a disastrous holiday.
Some good advice HFD offers include not hanging pot handles outward; not having too many people in the kitchen; and, most importantly, not to walk away from the oven while it is on and hot.
Mistakes like these cause Thanksgiving to be the biggest day of the year for house fires -- up to 3X greater than any other day.
"It can start right there from the stove. When the fire burns down and the water evaporates, it can basically burn down to the pot itself. It’s that deadly black smoke that can cause a lot of damage. It’s not like that typical cooking white smoke that you have when you're frying fish," said Richie Squi, managing director at Hero Fire Protection.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), fire departments respond on average to 2,300 reports of residential fires nationally on Thanksgiving Day. Unattended cooking is the number one cause.
Officials said they have answered to 171 cooking-related fires so far in 2022. So this season, they are asking residents to be careful not to make mistakes can that make a small fire even larger.
"Don’t put water on burning fire. You should start with the lid that came with the pot and slide it away to cover your pot that’s burning and then you turn off the heat. Leave it there until it totally cools off," said Cris Bartolome with the Honolulu Fire Department.
Fire officials are urging community members to go check with nearby restaurants. Many will actually deep fry your turkey for you. HFD does not recommend anyone do it on their own - indoors or outdoors.
For more information on how to stay safe in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, click here.