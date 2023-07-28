Honolulu Fire Dept put out storage container fire in Kakaako

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department put out a storage container fire in Kakaako early Friday morning.
HFD received the call around 12 a.m. for a building fire at the Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park in Kakaako and arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the exterior of the 40-foot storage container near the canoe pavilion structure.
Fire fighters brought the fire under control at 12:20 a.m. No occupants were found, and no injuries were reported.
Overhaul techniques were also performed to look for hidden fire in void spaces to confirm that the fire did not extend into adjacent areas. The fire was extinguished at 12:24 a.m.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.