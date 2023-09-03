Honolulu fire crews respond to building fire on Kalakaua Avenue

Assignment Editor/Digital Producer
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu fire crews are responding to a building fire at 1541 Kalakaua Avenue.
The initial call came in at 11:28 Sunday morning and it was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
Honolulu Police has closed the road from King to Kanunu Streets. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
