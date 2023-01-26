Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Kimmerie Jones Kimmerie Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: A 50-year-old man was treated by Honolulu EMS for smoke inhalation from a home fire at Kaola Way. He is in stable condition.No other injuries have been reported at this time. --ORIGINAL STORY HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights area near the intersection of Booth Road and Huanu Street.Firefighters began fighting the fire around 5 p.m. on Thursday on Kaola Way. HPD has closed Booth Road from Star to Pacific Heights Roads and Kaola Way from Pacific Heights to Booth Roads. Honolulu Police officers are advising drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.No information has been released regarding any injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Police Roads And Traffic Advertising Medicine Motor Vehicles More From KITV 4 Island News Local Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE Updated Nov 10, 2022 News Veteran brings hope and healing to others dealing with trauma Updated Nov 11, 2022 Video Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premiere Medical Group discusses the emergence of a new Covid 19 variant. Updated Nov 27, 2021 Local Family continues search for missing Maui man Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage Updated Sep 2, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trade winds with scattered showers; trades expected to slow down Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you