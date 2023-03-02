Honolulu Festival returns March 10-12 with performances, parade, and a fireworks

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 27th annual Honolulu Festival is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival is gearing up to be in full swing next weekend with its free cultural performances, fireworks show, and of course, grand parade. It prides itself on being a diverse celebration of Pacific Rim culture, and is an event that was deeply missed throughout Oahu during its Covid-era hiatus.
This year’s theme is "Connect with Aloha, Forward to the New Future" – the festival’s leaders say it offers an opportunity for Hawaii community members to connect with diverse groups from around the Pacific Rim and build a greater respect for one another.
“The cultural traditions and the spiritual beliefs and cultural values shared between Japan and Hawaii provide an incredibly strong foundation upon which to model to the world what these relationships mean and what they can produce,” said John De Fries, president of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).
The celebration begins Mar. 10 with its educational school tours and friendship gala, followed by craft fairs, a Japanese Film festival, and other hands-on cultural activities throughout the rest of the weekend.