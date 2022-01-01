Honolulu EMS report busy NYE night

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 505 PM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rain moving over
Oahu from the south and southwest, with embedded heavy showers and
thunderstorms producing rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per
hour on already saturated soils. A stream gage on Manoa stream
indicates rapidly rising waters, with elevated water levels in
streams elsewhere in town and on the windward side.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions,
especially on Oahu, and the potential remains high for
additional heavy showers to develop.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It was a noisy night in many neighborhoods across the state as residents welcomed the New Year with fireworks.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated 13 people with firework-related injuries on Friday. They report two serious calls received during daytime hours of serious firework injuries.
During the same time a year ago Honolulu Emergency medical services (EMS) treated six people for firework-related injuries.
Injuries this year included patients who lost fingers and parts of their hand, patients with burns, and patients hit in the face, neck, or chest with firework projectiles and shrapnel.
In the hours of 7 PM on 12/31 and 7 AM on 01/22, Honolulu EMS responded and treated 11 additional people with firework injuries, 23 people with breathing difficulties, 14 motor vehicle collisions, and 26 assaults including three stabbings.
EMS says nearly all of the injuries were serious or critical. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reminds everyone that aerial fireworks are illegal unless you're a professional and have a permit.
Those caught setting off illegal fireworks could face fines.