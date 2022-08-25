Honolulu EMS crew en route to ER at Adventist Health Castle before deadly fire, explosion

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed after an ambulance caught fire and reportedly exploded in the driveway of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night.
According to an officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 91-year-old patient was killed and a paramedic suffered critical injuries when the ambulance caught fire at the hospital. Both the patient and paramedic were riding in the back of the ambulance at the time of the incident.
"We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," said EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland. “We're all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.”
The patient was being taken to the emergency room when the fire broke out just after 8 p.m. That person died at the scene.
The injured paramedic was first treated by staff at Adventist before being taken to a secondary emergency room at the Straub Burn Unit, officials said. That paramedic has been with Honolulu EMS for eight years.
“Please keep our Paramedic in your thoughts. We are praying he makes a full recovery and know he’s in the best care with the talented team at the Straub Burn Unit,” Ireland said.
The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who was driving the ambulance was uninjured in the fire. The EMS crew and ambulance was stationed out of Kaneohe.
“All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I'll just leave it at that. Please pray for him," Ireland said.
Honolulu Firefighters responded quickly to the scene and had the fire under control within 11 minutes of their arrival, officials said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. This incident remains under investigation.
Adventist Health Castle is located in the 600 block of Ulukahiki Street in Kailua.
