Honolulu DTS invites car-share operators to apply for Reserved Car-Sharing program by October 30

City Carshare

The Kūhiō-Kaiʻolu lot, one of the locations where CSO’s can park under the Car-Sharing Program.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is inviting car-sharing organizations to apply for a new program in Honolulu that allows for car-sharing programs to use reserved spots. 

Car-sharing (not to be confused with ride-sharing), offers a middle ground between not owning a car and having a personal vehicle. People can easily rent car-sharing vehicles for short periods of time, paying only for the time they use. This allows people to comfortably live without their own personal vehicle while knowing that they have access to a car when they need it.

