Honolulu DTS invites car-share operators to apply for Reserved Car-Sharing program by October 30

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is inviting car-sharing organizations to apply for a new program in Honolulu that allows for car-sharing programs to use reserved spots.
Car-sharing (not to be confused with ride-sharing), offers a middle ground between not owning a car and having a personal vehicle. People can easily rent car-sharing vehicles for short periods of time, paying only for the time they use. This allows people to comfortably live without their own personal vehicle while knowing that they have access to a car when they need it.
Qualified CSOs can now apply for a special parking privilege to park car-sharing organization vehicles in city-controlled parking facilities, including on- and off-street parking.
The Program supports the City’s sustainability goals and is part of the City’s efforts to promote multi-modal transportation options.
The goal of the Program is to widen mobility choices which also supports and other forms of transportation including transit, biking, or walking.
Applications are due by October 30, 2022. To learn more and to apply, visit the Shared Mobility Page.
For information, please contact the DTS Transportation Performance and Development Division at (808) 768-8357 or at parking@honolulu.gov.