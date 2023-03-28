Honolulu District Courthouse closed due to power outage

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu District Courthouse will be closed for the rest of the day following a power outage, Tuesday.
The power was first reported to be out around 9:30 a.m. Some morning cases were continued due to the outage, but officials were hopeful that power would be restored later in the day.
Because of the closure, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the time to file items or conduct hearings to Wednesday, Mar. 29. All items that were due to be filed on Tuesday will be considered on time if filed by Wednesday, according to Recktenwald’s order.
All hearings and trials that had to be canceled on Tuesday will also be rescheduled to the next available date.
The cause of the power outage has not yet been determined.
