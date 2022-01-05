Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation opening registration for spring program

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf peaking between 15 to 20 feet along north facing
shores. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is opening registration for their spring program, offering a wide range of online and in-person classes to O’ahu residents.
Classes are being offered on a host of topics such as painting, karate, pickleball, and kanikapila, with most of the classes available at no cost to the participants. A full list of the classes offered, as well as registration information, can be found at the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) at pros.hnl.info.
The registration for these classes is available both online and in-person, with opening dates varying by each geographic park district. Classes requiring payment must be registered for in-person. The registration schedule is provided as follows:
ONLINE REGISTRATION (for free classes)
District I (Hawaiʻi Kai to McCully) and District II (Makiki to ʻAiea)
• Jan. 11 – 4 p.m.
District III (Pearl Ridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā), District IV (Waialua to Waimānalo), and District V (Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park)
• Jan.12 – 4 p.m.
IN-PERSON REGISTRATION (for paid classes)
District I and District II
• Jan. 11 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Jan. 12 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
District III, District IV, and District V
• Jan. 12 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Jan. 13 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the DPR, the spring program classes will be held in accordance with Safe Access O’ahu. This will require participants to follow indoor and social distancing requirements, wear a face covering, and show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. More information about these requirements may be found at oneoahu.org/safe-access-oahu
Those who may need an interpreter or accommodations for a disability are encouraged to contact the DPR at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov