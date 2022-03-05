 Skip to main content
Honolulu County's COVID-19 restrictions come to an end at midnight

Vaccination card
FILE

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu County's vaccine and testing mandate comes to an end on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM. 

The end of Safe Access Oahu means that required businesses like restaurants, bars, and gyms will no longer be mandated to request proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from its customers.

However; the statewide mandate that requires masks be worn indoors still remains in effect.

Gov. Ige hasn't set a date as to when he'll lift the state's indoor mask mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing.  

