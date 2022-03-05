Honolulu County's COVID-19 restrictions come to an end at midnight by Xiomara Yamileth Mar 5, 2022 Mar 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu County's vaccine and testing mandate comes to an end on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM. The end of Safe Access Oahu means that required businesses like restaurants, bars, and gyms will no longer be mandated to request proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from its customers.However; the statewide mandate that requires masks be worn indoors still remains in effect.Gov. Ige hasn't set a date as to when he'll lift the state's indoor mask mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing. News Lt. Governor calling for Governor to end Hawaii's indoor mask mandate Tom George Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honolulu Mandate Law Immunology Vaccine Resident County Oahu Restriction More From KITV 4 Island News Local Mauna Kea Access Road closed due to traffic investigation Updated Jan 2, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up Updated Feb 18, 2022 Building Industry Oahu's oldest substance abuse treatment center relocates Updated Nov 30, 2021 Crime & Courts HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local Board of Water says customers water is safe Updated Dec 3, 2021 Local Shark Warning signs posted at Kekaha Beach after multiple sightings Updated Jan 2, 2022 Recommended for you