Honolulu County to temporarily reopen Rent and Utility Relief Program for new applicants

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents seeking rental or utility relief can apply for the Honolulu County program, which is reopening to new applicants in September.
New applications will be accepted on Tuesday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room (680 Iwilei Road, #158, Honolulu); Wednesday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Filipino Community Center (94-428 Mokuola St., Waipahū), and Wednesday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Susan B. Wesley Community Center (1117 Kaili St., #3432, Honolulu).
“Allowing people to stay in stable housing keeps families together, and it strengthens our communities,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The Rental and Utility Relief Program is a major part of creating an economy that is more diverse, equitable, and filled with good jobs.”
Applications are by appointment only. Renters can make an appointment by calling one of these numbers: (808) 940-5209, or (808) 940-6993, or (808) 940-2838, or (808) 728-3508, or (808) 741-6966.
This temporary reopening is for new applicants only. New applicants can qualify for up to six months of rent and utility help. Renters should apply only once. Duplicate applications will slow down processing.
Applications are funded by $25 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds approved by the Honolulu City Council on February 22, 2023. The Program has helped more than 18,000 Oʻahu families starting in April 2021.