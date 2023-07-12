 Skip to main content
Honolulu could be first city to require Narcan at bars after 500% increase in overdose deaths

  Updated
Narcan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu could become the first city in the U.S. to require Narcan in bars and nightclubs after the Honolulu City Council passed Bill 28 Wednesday -- and Mayor Rick Blangiardi intends to sign it. 

Honolulu has experienced an estimated 500% increase in opioid-related overdoses, according to data from the Hawaii DOH -- from 59 reported deaths from 2017-2018, to 274 in 2020. The aim of the bill is to save lives, while empowering businesses to take action in case of an opioid-related emergency.

