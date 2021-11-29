Honolulu city officials to host webinar for landlords, renters on relief and mediation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Office of Economic Revitalization is inviting local landlords and community members to attend a webinar on rent relief and mediation.
The webinar, scheduled for Dec. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., will focus on the Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program and the advantages of mediation.
“We’re grateful that many landlords have been patient with their renters during these difficult times,” said Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the Office of Economic Revitalization.
The webinar will be live-streamed on December 6, 2021, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., at the One Oahu Facebook page: facebook.com/OneOahu
The Honolulu Rental Relief Program has distributed $85 million to 1,300 landlords to date, officials said. Landlords can apply for program monies with their tenants’ written consent.
“This webinar will help landlords understand how to apply on behalf of their eligible tenants for up to 12 months of rent. It will also explain the changes to state law regarding evictions and how effective mediation with tenants can help to resolve issues and find solutions for overdue rent,” Asselbaye said.
If you are unable to attend the webinar, it will be recorded and posted to the One Oahu Facebook page as a community resource.