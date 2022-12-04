Honolulu City Lights is back for 2022 holiday season

The official lighting of the Tree at Honolulu City Lights provides more than a twinkle of holiday spirit in the hearts of local residents.
"I mean it's good to get together to just hang around and eat some good food. There's food in the back of the event and a parade to watch and enjoy," said Justin Tiposo.
"It's been a while since we've had the Christmas parade. So, it's nice to have it back again," said Chelsea Relacion.
Earlier in the day, some residents lined up four hours before the event just to get good seats. One group even brought three generations to atend.
Food trucks, free pictures with Santa, and musical performances all added to the fun.
"Santa's on his way, canoe rides on the way, Christmas in Hawaii," sang Kalena Ku to the crowd.
A 50-foot tree full of hand-crafted decorations was lit up as part of the festivities. A parade was full of hometown cheer brought joy to those who were there. The result, a crowd is full of the aloha for the holidays and Ohana.
"It's just the season to get together and it's been a while since the parade is going. My mother, she's flying out and we wanted to make sure she sees the parade before she leaves," said Tiposo.
"It all part of making family memories together. Make sure there are memories for the family," said Kanani Kamekona.
In 2022, City Lights Honolulu seems to have it all. Fun times for all, including 7-year-old Alina who's celebrating a very special day.
"It's my daughter's birthday today, and this is what she requested to come in and see the parade," said Kamekona. Santa wished her and everyone else a "Merry Christmas" at the end of the parade.
